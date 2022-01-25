Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 290.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.48. 117,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,077. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $383.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

