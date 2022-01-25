CNA Financial Corp Sells 4,870 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 47.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,896. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

