CNA Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,118 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,525,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 5,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.