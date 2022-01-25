Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

