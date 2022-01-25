Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $2.04. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PATK traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

