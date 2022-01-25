ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0969 on Top Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $345,152.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00175288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00179867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

