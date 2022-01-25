Noir Hits Market Cap of $105,173.91 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $105,173.91 and approximately $204.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00179867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00361426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,472,213 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

