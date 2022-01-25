CNA Financial Corp Sells 4,996 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 8,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,817. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

