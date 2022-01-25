Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 11.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Aptiv worth $420,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 46.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 73.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.