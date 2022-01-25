Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

