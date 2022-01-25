Analysts Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce $83.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $261.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.35 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $353.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,185. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

