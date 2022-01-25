CNA Financial Corp Buys 8,819 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Driven Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

