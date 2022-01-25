3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 133.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.23 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

