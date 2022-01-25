Kings Point Capital Management Sells 1,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.