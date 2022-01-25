Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.