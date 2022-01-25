Vection Technologies Limited (ASX:VR1) Insider Buys A$250,000.00 in Stock

Vection Technologies Limited (ASX:VR1) insider Lorenzo Biagi acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Vection Technologies

Vection Technologies Limited, a multinational software company, offers real-time technologies for industrial companies in Australia. It operates in two segments, IT Development and Outsourced Services. The company offers Frame-S, a collaborative platform for viewing 3D projects in virtual reality; virtual and augmented reality products; 3D real-time configurator; 3D-modeling; 3D rendering, which transfers 3D models into images or videos with graphic details; and Mindesk that helps in designing and editing CAD project in virtual reality.

