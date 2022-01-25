Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 101 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.