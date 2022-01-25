Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.73. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 40,259 shares traded.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

