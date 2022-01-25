Morgan Stanley Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $35.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 39,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.