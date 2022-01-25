Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.82. Compass shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 5,236 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

