Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $67.99

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.99, but opened at $64.79. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 4,756 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

