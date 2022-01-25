Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,688 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

