Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 347,628 shares.The stock last traded at $60.78 and had previously closed at $64.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

