WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.