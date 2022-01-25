WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

