200,000 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.