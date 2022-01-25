MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.64.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

