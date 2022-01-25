Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 814,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.05% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 273,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,564. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.