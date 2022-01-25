Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

NYSE CR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

