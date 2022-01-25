Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 62,587 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $237,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $26.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,095. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 482.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

