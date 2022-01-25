Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 1,528,911 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 3,397.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 1.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,658. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

