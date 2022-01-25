Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

