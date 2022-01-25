BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. 2,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,897. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

