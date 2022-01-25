Bally’s (BALY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bally’s (NYSE: BALY):

1/21/2022 – Bally’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $54.00.

1/17/2022 – Bally’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

1/13/2022 – Bally’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Bally’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Shares of BALY traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. 120,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

