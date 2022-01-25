McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $276.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 870.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.