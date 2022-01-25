Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.60 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after buying an additional 66,419 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $283.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.19. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

