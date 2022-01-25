301,749 Shares in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 301,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.
Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Joe A. Oblas acquired 10,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 15,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500. 50.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stryve Foods Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
