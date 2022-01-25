301,749 Shares in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 301,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. Stryve Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe A. Oblas acquired 10,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 15,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500. 50.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryve Foods Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

