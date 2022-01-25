Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is Hill Winds Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 4.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,481. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

