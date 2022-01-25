Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Shares of 105,000 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Ventas accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 12,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

