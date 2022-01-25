Barings LLC Sells 9,657 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,675,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 223,792 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 803,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after acquiring an additional 69,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.