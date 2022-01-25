Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

