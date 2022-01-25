NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.44 billion and the highest is $10.76 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.30. 143,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,939. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

