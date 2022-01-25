Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.82. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

