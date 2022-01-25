Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 12,275 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,307. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -105.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

