Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

