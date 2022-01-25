Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY22 guidance to approx $26.70 EPS.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.26. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

