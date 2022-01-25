Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $294.35

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.35, but opened at $300.97. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $300.97, with a volume of 7 shares.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 323.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.