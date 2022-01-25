ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 1,568,687 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

