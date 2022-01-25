Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.01. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 39,756 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.39.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 157,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ideanomics by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ideanomics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.