I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.03

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 27362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

