NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Down 10.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.42. Approximately 75,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 103,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.44 million and a PE ratio of -49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.